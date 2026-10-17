Anti-migrant protests in South Africa turn violent — The Hindu

In South Africa, anti-migrant protests on Thursday, October 8, turned violent in two cities — the Soweto township in Johannesburg and the coastal city of Durban. The country’s government linked the unrest to disinformation about a court ruling concerning asylum seekers, The Hindu reports.

Protesters’ demand

The unrest followed a protest by a group that demanded a refugee center stop processing asylum applications. The government said the disinformation concerned a court ruling on asylum seekers.

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Arson and looting

In Durban, which became the second city affected by the protests, a Reuters journalist saw five cars engulfed in flames in the city center. Shops owned by foreigners were also looted there. In Soweto, cars were also set on fire during protests related to immigration issues.

Reports of fires and looting concern Durban, while in Soweto a source reported cars being set on fire during immigration-related demonstrations.

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