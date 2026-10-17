In the United States, President Donald Trump said that neither he nor Elon Musk was responsible for Ukraine losing access to Starlink, which affected its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

Trump’s statement

According to NDTV World, Trump told reporters this as he was leaving the White House before a trip to Georgia. He also said that any restrictions on Ukraine’s access to the Starshield system were not imposed by the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reduction of Starshield services

Reuters reported on Thursday that the White House approved a reduction in Starshield services. According to the report, the reduction in the satellite company’s services interrupted communications with headquarters and reduced internet speeds.

Starshield was developed by SpaceX for government and national security clients, including the U.S. Department of Defense. The system uses the Starlink satellite constellation as its foundation.

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