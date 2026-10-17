In Mexico, three men were sentenced to 158 years and nine months in prison each for the murder of Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their friend Carter Rhoad. The sentence concerns a crime committed in 2024.

Those convicted in the case

As ABC News reports, those convicted are Jesús Gerardo, known as El Kekas, Irineo Francisco, and Ángel Jesús. Their full names have not been disclosed for legal reasons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Surfing trip

Last week, all three were found guilty of aggravated murder and several related crimes. Jake and Callum Robinson and Carter Rhoad died during a surfing trip in Mexico’s Baja California region on the Pacific coast in April 2024. They were camping at the time of the killings.

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