In Japan, several companies have disclosed new information about personal data leaks resulting from cyberattacks. Logistics company Yamato Transport said that 5.31 million sets of users’ personal information from its deferred payment service had been compromised, The Japan Times reports.

The data had been collected by the company over approximately eight years, since October 1, 2018. The compromised information included names, addresses and telephone numbers. Yamato Transport first reported the incident on September 29.

Leak at Nikkei and changes at Times Car

The publisher of the Nikkei business newspaper reported that approximately 1.83 million sets of personal information, including names, addresses and email addresses, had been compromised. Unauthorized access was gained to a cloud service used for system development.

Park24, the parent company of Times Car car-sharing service operator, said it would delete by the end of the month images of documents used for identity verification, including driver’s licenses. The company will also change its internal rules so that such images are deleted immediately after verification is completed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The cyberattack on the Times Car operator affected approximately 6.6 million sets of personal information. About 1.6 million of them contained images of driver’s licenses and other documents.

Keio statement and other companies

Railway operator Keio said that cybercriminals had claimed to have published its information after a system disruption at the end of September. External experts believe that Keio may have been targeted in a ransomware attack by the international hacking group Qilin.

Cosmetics manufacturer Fancl and its affiliate Attenir also announced a data leak affecting a total of about 830,000 customers. Japan Post reported the possible compromise of information of approximately 600 users of an online service for submitting inquiries into investigations of cases involving undelivered international postal items.

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