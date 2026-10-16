In Russia, sales of antidepressants have doubled since the start of the war

Since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, sales of antidepressants in Russia have risen by approximately 100%.

While 8.3 million packages were sold in 2022, nearly 18 million were sold in the first eight months of 2026.

In 2025, Russians purchased 22.3 million packages of antidepressants for 20.5 billion rubles—36% more than the previous year. In the first quarter of 2026, pharmacies sold 6.4 million packages, which is 34% higher than the figure for the same period in 2025.

Experts cite the war, mobilization, anxiety over economic instability, and labor market problems as reasons for the rise in demand. Medical professionals also report widespread complaints of sleep disturbances, panic attacks, and depressive episodes.

Attacks on Yandex data centers disrupted the operations of Russian bot farms.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked a Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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