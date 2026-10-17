India's Ministry of External Affairs called U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance's remarks about foreign workers, including Indian IT professionals, “unjustified” and “deeply offensive.” The ministry stressed that Indian specialists are qualified professionals who contribute to the U.S. economy.

New Delhi's reaction

As The Hindu reports, Vance called foreign workers, including Indian information technology specialists, “indentured servants.” India's Ministry of External Affairs issued its response to these remarks on Friday, October 9.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Certifications for companies

The ministry also criticized the U.S. government's decision to suspend labor certifications for several Indian technology companies based in America. New Delhi said such steps would not help achieve the shared aspirations of the two countries.

According to the publication, the Indian side believes these decisions could further complicate economic relations between India and the United States.

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