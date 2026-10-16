In Turin, Italy, high school students threw rocks and eggs at police officers during an anti-government demonstration. Student protests were also held in other cities across the country: participants demanded increased funding for schools and reduced spending on weapons, ANSA English reports.

Participants' slogans

Students in various Italian cities took to the streets following recent occupations of school buildings. They chanted slogans in support of funding schools instead of war and also called for fewer weapons and more rights.

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Several hundred young people took part in the march in Turin. They shouted slogans against the government, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara, and general-turned-politician Roberto Vannacci. The source calls Vannacci the leader of the new far-right party National Future.

Actions in other cities

Demonstrations were also held in Rome, Genoa, Venice, Padua, and Treviso. In Cagliari, the protest was called “A Day Without Meloni.”

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