Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva intends to authorize courts to access his banking and phone data, as well as the data of his family members. The politician's campaign announced this on October 19, less than a week before the second round of Brazil's presidential election, scheduled for October 25.

A condition for his rival

As The Rio Times reports, Lula campaign spokesperson Camilo Santana said that such a move depends on Rio de Janeiro Senator Flávio Bolsonaro's willingness to provide similar access to his own data and that of his family.

The documents are planned to be submitted to Cassio Nunes Marques, president of Brazil's Superior Electoral Court, and Edson Fachin, president of the Federal Supreme Court. In an Instagram video, Lula said he was ready to execute the relevant authorizations concerning himself and his children if Bolsonaro agreed to do so concerning his parents and brothers. According to the publication, Lula gave his rival one week to respond.

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Dispute ahead of the vote

Lula first raised the issue during the second-round debate on Band television channel on October 18. He questioned Bolsonaro about alleged links to former banker Daniel Vorcaru. Bolsonaro, in turn, raised the issue of lobbyist Roberta Luchsinger, who, according to CNN Brasil, is linked to a fraud case in the INSS social security system.

At the time of publication, Flávio Bolsonaro had not made a public commitment to open his own records. It is also unknown whether Lula has already signed the documents, when they will be submitted to the two courts, and whether the courts will agree to open the banking and phone records.

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