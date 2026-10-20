CNN warns US Justice Department of further legal action — The Hill

In the United States, CNN has warned the Department of Justice of possible further legal action if the White House continues to prevent it from performing its duties in the presidential press pool rotation. This was reported by The Hill, citing a letter from CNN attorney Ted Boutrous to the department.

Letter to the Department of Justice

In the letter, Boutrous said that the actions against CNN, which he said are retaliatory and discriminatory because of the content of the network's coverage, are misguided, counterproductive, and unlawful. The attorney also stressed that certain White House premises that CNN was allegedly being denied access to belong not to a particular president or administration, but to all Americans.

According to Boutrous, CNN and other members of the press act on behalf of the public while working at the White House. The network is part of the television rotation, whose participants take turns covering the daily activities and statements of the US president.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions on the press pool

Last month, CNN was one of three media outlets that US President Donald Trump sought to bar from access to the White House. A federal judge later ordered that journalists' access be restored. Trump's decision prompted a brief boycott by other television networks participating in the pool.

As the publication writes, CNN was several times denied access to the presidential aircraft Air Force One and other White House areas to which a representative of the television pool normally has access. A judge in Washington is now deciding whether the temporary court order issued last month, which restored CNN's access to the White House grounds, also applies to the network's work in the pool.

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