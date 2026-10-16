Preschools in Singapore will remain open even if schools are closed due to hazardous levels of haze-related air pollution. Education Minister Desmond Lee said this, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Preschool operations

If the forecast 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for the following day is 300 or higher, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Social and Family Development, and the Early Childhood Development Agency will strongly advise parents to keep infants and young children at home.

With such a forecast, the Ministry of Education will also consider closing schools and moving students from preschool to secondary school to home-based learning. At the same time, Ministry of Education kindergartens, their care services, and all licensed preschools will remain open.

Special schools and student care centres at primary and secondary schools will also remain operational for children who have no alternative care arrangements. According to Lee, the decision takes into account the needs of parents who cannot work from home or arrange other childcare options.

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Examinations and the haze situation

The education minister added that if hazardous PSI levels are forecast, the authorities may consider postponing O-Level examinations in line with recommendations for younger students. A-Level examinations, he said, are generally less likely to be affected because they are taken by older students.

Any rescheduling of O-Level or A-Level examinations to the nearest possible date will be announced by the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board. Lee advised students who are unable to take or continue an examination because they feel unwell to see a doctor, obtain a medical certificate, and submit an application for special consideration through their school.

On October 16, the 24-hour PSI in central Singapore reached 229, the highest reading since the start of the year. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said air quality could fluctuate, including with the possibility of reaching hazardous levels. The government expects conditions to improve in late October or early November, when weaker winds will less often bring haze from Sumatra or Kalimantan.

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