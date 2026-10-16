Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek commented on an incident in Słupsk during which police were called to a train passenger. According to Wirtualna Polska, as cited by Interia, the intervention concerned one of the Supreme Court judges appointed during the presidency of Karol Nawrocki. Żurek called this person's conduct unacceptable and said that the circumstances of the case should be thoroughly clarified.

Intervention at the station

The incident occurred on October 8 at the railway station in Słupsk. According to Wirtualna Polska, the train manager called the police for a passenger who was staggering and with whom contact was significantly difficult.

After arriving, law enforcement officers found a man with facial injuries. According to preliminary information, the injuries may have resulted from a fall while leaving the train. Police provided him with assistance at the scene and called an ambulance, after which the passenger was taken to hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the hospital, the man's wife informed staff whom the intervention concerned. Wirtualna Polska writes that it involved one of the Supreme Court judges.

Minister's statement

Żurek said that he had received troubling reports about the incident on the train. According to him, this person was using public transport after consuming a significant amount of alcohol, and police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

The minister also criticized the procedure for selecting judges involving the so-called neo-National Council of the Judiciary. He said that this council, in his view, had selected for the Supreme Court, in violation of the law, people who did not meet the requirement of an impeccable reputation.

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