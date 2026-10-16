In Poland, prosecutor Andrzej Piaseczny arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal building together with police officers. The tribunal said that the prosecutor attempted to conduct a search of the premises of the body, which it described as an independent judicial authority.

Transfer of documents

Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski decided to voluntarily hand over the requested documents to the prosecutor. Interia reports this, citing a statement by the Constitutional Tribunal.

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Statement by the tribunal president

According to the tribunal, Święczkowski considers the prosecutor's arrival at the institution to be a provocation. The statement also says that, in the tribunal president's opinion, these actions may show signs of a crime under Article 128 of Poland's Criminal Code.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki was informed about the incident. The statement provides no other details about the requested documents or the actions of the prosecutor and police.

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