China opens 140th Canton Fair across 1.55 million m² — ECNS

The 140th China Import and Export Fair, known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou, China, on October 15. The event, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, covers an area of 1.55 million square meters and will be held in three phases until November 4, ECNS reports.

This year's exhibition focuses on innovation, green technologies and smart manufacturing. It brings together companies and buyers from different countries to present new products and seek business opportunities.

More than 32,000 exhibitors

According to the organizers, 32,000 exhibitors are taking part in the fair. More than 11,000 of them are specialized companies or industry leaders focused on niche markets. About 64% of participants use the industrial internet, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

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New products account for 23.2% of all exhibits, while the share of environmentally friendly products has reached 26%. Both figures are records for the fair. More than 700 new product launches are also planned, and the number of new products presented is expected to be 15% higher than at the previous session.

The first phase is dedicated to manufacturing

The first phase will run from October 15 to 19 and will be dedicated to advanced manufacturing. It covers 520,000 square meters, more than 25,000 booths and over 12,000 exhibitors.

The phase features 19 exhibition zones in five main sections, including electronics, household appliances and industrial automation. There are also 17 zones for emerging industries, showcasing service robots, drones and advanced displays. The exhibits also highlight developments in new energy, smart manufacturing and embodied artificial intelligence.

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