Three people have died in Istanbul, Turkey, due to extensive flooding following heavy rainfall, while another five are considered missing. As Dawn reports, city authorities described the precipitation as the heaviest in at least 80 years.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said the city recorded its highest level of rainfall since observations began in 1942. The rains began on the morning of October 14 and intensified throughout the day, causing flash floods. Water currents swept away cars, while some areas experienced disruptions to electricity and water supplies.

Dead and missing

The third victim was found near a park in the Kağıthane district on Istanbul’s European side. A 14-year-old boy also died during the severe weather: he was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle in the Balat district. The teenager was taken to hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

The DHA news agency also reported the death of a man in the Beykoz district on the city’s Asian side. According to the agency, he fell into a well while trying to pump out water at a school construction site. There was no official confirmation of this death at the time of publication.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Schools and flights closed

Municipal services and firefighters pumped water out of schools, football fields, garages and other flooded sites, and also cleared areas of mud. Authorities ordered Istanbul’s schools closed until Monday and urged residents to stay home unless necessary. People living in semi-basement premises were advised to spend the night on higher floors.

The Transport Ministry reported that 43 flights to Istanbul Airport on October 14 were diverted to other airports. Another three flights bound for Sabiha Gökçen Airport also changed course; the airport temporarily suspended takeoffs due to strong winds.

Turkey’s emergency agency AFAD opened a crisis center. By the evening of October 14, it had recorded 1,277 flooding incidents, 15 landslides, 47 people trapped, and two roofs torn off. Heavy rain is forecast to continue throughout the weekend.

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