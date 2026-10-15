Germany prepares AI development deal with Nvidia — Channel NewsAsia

Germany is planning a major cooperation deal with U.S. chipmaker Nvidia to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence in the country’s industry. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the German business publication Handelsblatt and sources familiar with the matter.

Announcement in Berlin

According to Handelsblatt, the agreement is expected to be announced next week at the Invest in Germany conference in Berlin. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to attend the event.

The newspaper notes that the deal will involve investments worth hundreds of millions of euros. A comment from the German government was not immediately available.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

AI for robots and industry

According to the publication, the agreement will have two main goals. The first is to create a foundation for physical artificial intelligence tools that can be used to train robots or autonomous vehicles. The second is to promote the creation of high-performance AI models for industry.

The deal is planned to be structured around the SOOFI — Sovereign Open Source Foundation Models — project, which was launched in Germany last year to develop large artificial intelligence models jointly with research institutions, universities and AI companies. Last month, the German government said it intended to continue developing artificial intelligence capabilities to strengthen Europe’s digital sovereignty.

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