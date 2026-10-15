In Israel, Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman said that after the elections, his political force would under no circumstances support a minority government or join a coalition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing the politician's post on X.

Lieberman stressed that the party would not support a minority government even as a temporary solution. His statement could complicate the formation of such a government after the October 27 elections if neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition bloc wins 61 seats in the Knesset.

Conditions for a coalition

The politician also said that the coalition must consist exclusively of Zionist parties. He ruled out the participation of the Arab parties Ra'am and the Joint List, as well as the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism.

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Lieberman added that Yisrael Beiteinu would not join a government together with the Likud party as long as Netanyahu leads it. At the same time, he described Likud without Netanyahu as a potentially important partner and expressed the opinion that some of the party's lawmakers could join a Zionist coalition.

Negotiations in the opposition bloc

Yisrael Beiteinu is part of an opposition bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu. It also includes Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, Naftali Bennett's Beyachad, and Yair Golan's Democrats. The parties agreed to cooperate ahead of the elections but have not yet determined the procedure for selecting the bloc's candidate for prime minister.

According to the latest polls, neither of the two political camps can secure a parliamentary majority without the support of Arab parties. Yisrael Beiteinu is polling at approximately nine to ten seats.

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