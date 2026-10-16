The UK government plans to consider later this year a proposal to extend the television licence fee to users of video streaming services. The changes could affect users of Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and YouTube, Engadget reports.

A £180 fee

The standard licence fee currently stands at £180 per year, or about $239. It is an important source of funding for the BBC. Payment of the fee gives viewers access to all UK television channels, several paid television services, live broadcasts through streaming platforms and on-demand content via BBC iPlayer.

Currently, the fee is charged to residents who watch television content on a TV set, regardless of whether it includes BBC programmes. Supporters of expanding the rules believe that people can avoid payment by watching such content on mobile devices or computers.

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Support for local media

According to the publication, additional revenue from expanding the fee could be directed toward supporting local journalism and countering disinformation campaigns. The BBC is also facing declining revenue: over the past five years, the number of paid licence fees has fallen by 2 million.

At the same time, YouGov data shows that the BBC remains the most popular media platform in the UK. The broadcaster recently announced the launch of a 24-hour news channel on YouTube for audiences in the UK and the US. Similar BBC channels already operate in Australia, Kenya, Nigeria and Poland.

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