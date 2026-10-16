Finland plans to introduce the FI-Alert system in early November to send emergency warnings directly to people’s mobile phones in designated areas. The new mechanism is intended to supplement existing alert channels and allow authorities to inform the public about danger almost instantly.

As YLE News reports, the system is based on Cell Broadcast technology and the EU Alert concept. Users will not need to install a separate app, take out a subscription, or provide personal data, including a phone number or location data, to receive messages.

How FI-Alert will work

Warnings will be sent to phones that are switched on and configured to receive Cell Broadcast messages. Notifications will automatically appear on the screen and remain there until the user confirms receipt.

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The system will also use a distinctive signal to draw attention to the warning, even if the phone is set to silent mode. Finland’s Ministry of the Interior has noted that the technology is suitable for emergencies because it does not place the same burden on mobile networks as mass SMS messaging.

Current alert methods

Emergency warnings in Finland are currently available through the 112 Suomi and Yle apps, television and radio broadcasts, the 112 teletext page, and the 112.fi and yle.fi websites. Authorities may also use sirens to alert the public.

In August, the government proposed amending the law on emergency warnings to allow the use of Cell Broadcast technology. President Alexander Stubb is expected to approve the law on Friday, after which it will enter into force in early November.

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