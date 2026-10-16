In the Mexican state of Baja California, the death toll linked to Hurricane Rachel has risen to eight. At least four people are considered missing, while the military is conducting search and rescue operations, Mexico News Daily reports.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday activated the Defense Ministry’s DN-III civil protection plan and the Plan Marina maritime plan. She also instructed the Interior Ministry to maintain close contact with the governor of Baja California to provide the necessary assistance, including due to Simon’s expected approach to the peninsula on Saturday.

New Hurricane Trudy

Meanwhile, Trudy strengthened into a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean. At that time, it was located about 480 kilometers southwest of Acapulco and 720 kilometers south-southeast of Manzanillo in the state of Colima. Maximum sustained winds reached 120 km/h, with gusts of 150 km/h.

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According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Trudy is rapidly intensifying and moving northwest at about 15 km/h. It is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero on Thursday. Forecast models indicate that Trudy could become a powerful hurricane near Mexico’s southwestern and west-central coast this weekend. Between 101 and 203 millimeters of rainfall could fall in Colima and Jalisco over the weekend.

Simon off the coast of Jalisco

Hurricane Simon remained nearly stationary several hundred kilometers west-southwest of Cape Cabo Corrientes in the state of Jalisco. Its sustained wind speed was estimated at 120 km/h, with gusts up to 150 km/h. According to the forecast, Simon was expected to remain a Category 1 hurricane through Friday.

Earlier this week, the inner part of the cyclone passed near the coast of Jalisco, with sustained wind speeds reaching about 210 km/h. The U.S. National Hurricane Center noted that the mountainous terrain of the Sierra Madre weakened Simon and reduced the extent of its wind field. Despite weakening from Category 4 to Category 1, the hurricane caused heavy rainfall and flooding along the coast, including in the port city of Manzanillo.

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