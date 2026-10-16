Starting Friday, Thailand is introducing new aviation security rules allowing airport staff to open checked baggage without the passenger present if it raises suspicions of containing prohibited items. The rules will apply at all airports in the country.

Inspections under video recording

The new procedure was established by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. As the Bangkok Post reports, every such inspection will be recorded on video. After the inspection, a notice will be placed inside the suitcase to inform the baggage owner about the procedure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Advice for passengers

Airports of Thailand reminded passengers about the rule change. The aviation regulator advises against placing valuables, important documents and prohibited items in checked baggage in order to avoid its inspection.

Items prohibited from being carried in checked baggage include explosives, firearms and power banks. The changes are explained by the need to strengthen aviation security.

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