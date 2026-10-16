The United States and Myanmar's military authorities held talks in Tokyo, Japan, last week. It was the second meeting between the sides in a month amid increased contacts between Washington and the generals it had avoided since the 2021 coup. This was reported by Cyprus Mail, citing informed sources.

The exact content of the talks in Tokyo has not been disclosed. According to a Reuters source, the US delegation was again led by Assistant US Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research Michael Vance, and more than a dozen US officials took part in the meeting. Reuters was unable to determine who represented Myanmar.

The US State Department did not comment on the latest meeting, but said it engages with all groups in Myanmar on issues affecting the interests of the United States. A representative of Myanmar's military authorities also did not respond to a request for comment.

Scam centers and rare earth metals

Previous talks in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, in mid-September concerned the release of an American businessman and the closure of scam centers that defraud US citizens. According to sources, such centers, including those linked to romance scams, have caused Americans losses amounting to billions of dollars.

Researchers note that many scam operations operate in areas controlled by army-backed paramilitary groups. Part of their revenue may go to the military, raising doubts about Myanmar's leadership's willingness to ensure law enforcement. The country's military authorities said they were participating in multinational efforts to counter such centers.

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US officials also discussed access to large deposits of heavy rare earth metals in Myanmar, which are used in the production of electric vehicles and wind turbines. A significant portion of these deposits is located in areas controlled by ethnic armed groups fighting against the army. China is the main buyer of Myanmar's rare earth metals.

Japan's role

Japan's Foreign Ministry said it had maintained contact with both sides as needed, but declined to comment on specific diplomatic exchanges. Tokyo also hosted talks between US and Myanmar representatives in June.

Japan does not formally recognize the military-backed administration. At the same time, its interim envoy to Myanmar met this month with the foreign minister of that administration. Japan condemned the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in 2021, but did not impose sanctions on junta leaders and military-linked entities, as the United States and other Western countries did.

Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup and later became president, remains under US sanctions over human rights violations. According to the UN, since the coup the military has killed thousands of people in airstrikes, while a large-scale civil war has erupted in the country.

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