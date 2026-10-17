Zelenskyy announced a thaw in relations with Poland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that relations between Ukraine and Poland have improved recently. He thanked the Polish people, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the teams from both countries for their support and collaboration. The head of state also explained why it is important for Kyiv and Warsaw to strengthen their partnership, despite differences between the countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a positive assessment of current relations with Poland. According to him, the countries should continue to strengthen their cooperation and resolve contentious issues peacefully.

Zelenskyy thanked the Polish people, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and representatives of both countries for their support and collaboration. He also spoke highly of his meeting with the Polish prime minister. “It is very important for us to stand together now—we have one enemy: Russia. And Russia is very concerned that Ukraine and Poland have a strong alliance. We just need to strengthen our relations and try to resolve any problematic issues more calmly. And we will resolve even the most complex issues,” the president stated.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is interested in weakening the partnership between Kyiv and Warsaw. He emphasized that Ukraine and Poland must focus on shared interests and European security, and resolve differences through dialogue. The president also underscored the importance of mutual respect in relations between the two countries. In his view, even complex issues should not become an obstacle to further cooperation.

Zelenskyy Used the Airport in Rzeszów Again

On October 14, Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the Polish airport in Rzeszów for a trip abroad for the first time since June. From there, he traveled to London. Previously, the president had changed his usual route for foreign visits and began using airports in Moldova and Romania more frequently. This occurred against the backdrop of strained relations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

A diplomatic conflict arose between Ukraine and Poland in late May and early June. One of the reasons was Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s decision to strip Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle—Poland’s highest state award. This decision was linked to the naming of a Ukrainian military unit after heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

In response, Zelenskyy returned the Polish award by mail. After that, he traveled abroad primarily via airports in Moldova and Romania. At the same time, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that the change in the president’s itinerary was politically motivated. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also stated that the airport in Rzeszów remained open to Zelenskyy.

Now, the Ukrainian president is speaking about improving relations between the two countries and calling for continued cooperation. He emphasizes that Kyiv and Warsaw share common security interests, and that disputes between them must be resolved through negotiations. This is evident from the head of state’s statement during a conversation with journalists.

On October 16, Poland once again scrambled military aircraft in response to a Russian airstrike on Ukraine. Residents of the Lublin Voivodeship were sent warnings about the danger.

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