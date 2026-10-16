On the evening of October 15, a minibus collided with a stationary train near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel in France. The driver and 18 passengers of the vehicle were injured, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing local authorities.

Condition of the injured

According to the local prefect, five people sustained serious injuries. At the same time, according to a preliminary assessment, their lives were not in danger. Emergency services were working at the accident scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The minibus was carrying truck drivers who were due to travel by train through the tunnel under the English Channel. The tunnel connects France and England.

Cancelled services

On the evening of October 15, the schedule indicated the cancellation of two Eurostar services through the tunnel between France and England. The local deputy prefect was due to hold a briefing at the nearby Eurotunnel headquarters.

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