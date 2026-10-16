Former FBI agents sue over firings in Mar-a-Lago case — The Hill

In the United States, nine former Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice, claiming they were fired because of their work on the investigation into classified documents found at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The Hill reports.

Claims by the plaintiffs

The lawsuit states that the firings took place within two days without an internal investigation or disciplinary procedure. According to the former agents, they were not given notice, an opportunity to be heard, or a chance to appeal the decision.

The plaintiffs claim that FBI Director Kash Patel justified the personnel decisions solely by referring to Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which establishes the office of the president. Their lawyers called this justification a pretext for politically motivated and unlawful firings and said that work on the Trump investigation was the sole reason for these decisions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Who filed the lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Jennifer Bacon, Zach Feldman, Gilbert Granados, Katherine Herrera, Harrison Kaufman, Jeremy Linton, Erin Matanic, Danielle Ray, and Rachel Vaccaro. The document states that all of them worked on the Mar-a-Lago documents case and were also involved in other high-profile investigations, including the Boston Marathon bombing and the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

The documents case

After a search of Trump’s Florida estate, more than 300 classified documents were found there. In this case, Trump was charged with unlawful retention of documents under the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors alleged that he ordered documents moved around the estate to conceal them from authorities and his own lawyer.

Read us on