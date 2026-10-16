Switzerland releases jet fuel reserves for Zurich Airport — AeroTime

Switzerland has authorized the use of up to 30,000 cubic meters, or 30 million liters, of mandatory aviation fuel reserves to prevent a fuel shortage at Zurich Airport. The decision will be in effect from October 15 to November 1, 2026, and covers around 6.5% of the country’s available mandatory jet fuel stocks.

At the same time, Lufthansa instructed crews on certain flights to Frankfurt to take on more fuel at their airports of departure. The reason was pipeline maintenance, which temporarily reduced the capacity to supply fuel to the carrier’s main hub. As AeroTime reports, the airline described the move as precautionary and does not expect flight cancellations.

Additional fuel for flights to Frankfurt

Carrying additional fuel on board allows aircraft to refuel less in Frankfurt before their next departure. This practice is known as tankering. According to Lufthansa, the restrictions mainly concern short-haul flights, although they have also affected some long-haul routes.

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The company said the measures already taken are producing results and expects to lift them soon. Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport said the pipeline maintenance had been planned. The company also stated that alternative supply routes and substantial storage capacity are available, so it does not expect a shortage that would affect airport operations.

Disruptions to deliveries to Zurich

The Swiss government explained the need to use the reserves by delays and cancellations of rail deliveries, primarily on routes from Germany. Due to low water levels in the Rhine, other cargo was also shifted from river transport to the already congested railway. Authorities noted that the missed aviation fuel deliveries could not be quickly compensated for, and that without access to the reserves, stocks in Zurich would not have been sufficient to cover the shortage.

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