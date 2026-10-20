Norway supported EU sanctions against Russian banks, oil, and the shadow fleet

The Norwegian government has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, aligned with the European Union’s 21st package of restrictions. The sanctions will take effect on October 21, 2026, following the adoption of relevant amendments to regulatory acts by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new restrictions target Russian banks, the oil sector, cryptocurrency services, the “shadow fleet,” and companies in the military-industrial complex. In addition, measures to control the import and export of goods have been expanded. The purpose of this decision is to increase economic pressure on the Russian Federation and limit its financial and material capabilities to wage war against Ukraine.

Source: Censor.NET.

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