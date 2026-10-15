Madyar Criticized the EU Budget Proposal for 2028–2034

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that the proposed European Union budget for 2028–2034, in its current form, does not serve his country’s interests.

According to Magyar, the amount of funding in the national funding package for Hungary has been increased from 30 to 31 billion euros. However, this is not enough for Budapest to support the proposed budget.

The Hungarian prime minister also noted that criticism of the budget proposal was voiced during the meeting of EU leaders. Although funding for the Common Agricultural Policy and cohesion policy has not been cut, the new plan calls for an increase in contributions from Hungary and other recipient countries.

Mátyás emphasized that the negotiations will be difficult. European leaders are striving to reach an agreement at the December summit, but a deal is not yet guaranteed.

Source: Péter Magyar

On October 7, the EU Council’s Working Group on Enlargement (COELA) will once again review the documents related to clusters 2 and 3 of the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It is expected that Hungary will not block their approval this time.

Hungary has officially established the National Agency for Asset Recovery, which will be responsible for tracking down and recovering state funds that were illegally misappropriated in previous years. The new agency is one of the key anti-corruption reforms of Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s government following his victory in the parliamentary elections.

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