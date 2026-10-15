China ranks second worldwide in foreign investment stock — ECNS

China’s Ministry of Commerce reported that in 2025, China’s accumulated foreign investment stock reached 26.8 trillion yuan, which was estimated in the statement at approximately $4 trillion. By this indicator, the country ranked second worldwide.

Ministry data

The figure increased for the sixth consecutive year, according to the ministry. The ministry presented these data at a press conference, which was reported by ECNS on October 15, 2026.

The ECNS report gives the amount simultaneously in yuan and in its dollar equivalent. It concerns the figure for 2025.

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Annual reporting by enterprises

At the same time, the ministry reported on annual filings by foreign-invested enterprises. According to the ministry, 461,000 foreign-invested enterprises submitted annual reports.

The number of enterprises that submitted reports was 5.7% higher than a year earlier. The ministry presented both indicators at the same press conference.

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