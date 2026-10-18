In Ghana, All People’s Congress (APC) leader Hassan Ayariga on October 17 called on President John Dramani Mahama to submit the plan to apply for BRICS partnership to parliament for consideration. He set out five demands concerning parliamentary and public oversight of this decision. This was reported by The Rio Times.

Demands for parliamentary oversight

Ayariga questioned the government’s authority to make decisions on behalf of more than 34 million citizens without consultations with parliament and the public. He referred to Article 1(1) of Ghana’s Constitution, which defines the people as the bearers of sovereignty.

The APC leader called on the government to publish a policy document outlining the objectives, benefits, risks and obligations associated with participation in BRICS. He also demanded that the proposal be referred to parliament for debate and possible approval if required by the Constitution.

Other demands include holding open consultations with political parties, civil society organizations, economists and businesses; publishing a constitutional and legal assessment; and guaranteeing the protection of Ghana’s economic independence and sovereignty. Ayariga also called on the speaker and lawmakers to demand a detailed briefing from the foreign minister on the economic rationale, risks and legal obligations.

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Government position and application status

Ghana’s Cabinet on October 6 approved the decision to formally apply to BRICS. Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that the country seeks partner-state status rather than full membership in the group. President Mahama also spoke on October 16 about an application for partnership with the BRICS countries.

Under Article 75 of Ghana’s Constitution, the president may enter into international treaties, agreements or conventions on behalf of the state, but such documents are subject to ratification by parliament, either by an act or by a resolution supported by a majority of all lawmakers. It is not specified in the report whether this provision applies to an application for BRICS partner status.

Debate over relations with the United States

On the same day, Ablakwa defended the government’s initiative on JoyNews and rejected warnings that closer ties with BRICS could lead to U.S. restrictions. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened an additional 10% tariff on countries that align their actions with BRICS’ “anti-American policies.” Earlier, he had also mentioned a 100% tariff in connection with a possible currency to replace the dollar.

According to an analysis by MyJoyOnline, these statements do not mean tariffs would automatically be imposed on Ghana solely because it seeks BRICS partner status. The opposition minority in Ghana’s parliament had already demanded an urgent briefing from the foreign minister on October 8. Its representative, Samuel Abu Jinapor, acknowledged possible benefits in the form of alternative financing and broader trade ties, but warned about potential risks to national interests.

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