Of the three tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel that were heading to the U.S. last week, only one is still en route to the U.S. coast.

According to Marine Traffic, the tanker Agioi Fanendes, carrying 40,000 metric tons of diesel fuel loaded in Primorsk, Russia, currently has a status of “awaiting instructions.” The second vessel, the Talisman, has entered the Mediterranean Sea, while the third tanker, the Leruo, has changed course toward Brazil. In total, these three vessels were transporting approximately 140,000 metric tons of fuel.

The shipments are being carried out under the terms of an agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin dated October 9, 2026, which provides for the export of over 4.8 million metric tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets. The total value of the deal is estimated at over $8 billion (about 365 billion hryvnias). However, U.S. companies are avoiding these purchases due to legal and reputational risks, and New Jersey state authorities have already required port operators to refuse to accept Russian fuel under threat of multimillion-dollar fines.

Despite expectations of a rapid decline in fuel prices in the U.S., the price of diesel remains at $6.29 per gallon (about 287 hryvnias). Meanwhile, Russia has announced plans to increase exports to global markets to 2.15 million metric tons by November 2026.

Source: Marine Traffic.

New Jersey Governor Miki Sherrill has warned the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, as well as local terminal operators, against accepting Russian diesel fuel.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to persuade American companies to accept shipments of Russian diesel fuel that are already making their way across the Atlantic Ocean. However, businesses are reluctant to agree even to significant discounts, fearing legal consequences and reputational damage.

On the day of the midterm congressional elections, Americans faced record-high prices for gasoline and diesel. The average price per gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.15, and diesel reached $6.29. According to estimates by researchers at Brown University, higher fuel prices have cost American consumers approximately $151 billion since the start of the war with Iran.

Read us on