The French president stated that it is time to revisit the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance. He also emphasized that Moscow has yet to put forward any concrete and tangible proposals for peace, while at the same time making maximalist demands.

Macron articulated this position following a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” leaders in Berlin on November 19. According to the French president, Ukraine must have a strong position before peace talks begin. To this end, international partners must continue to provide military and other support to Kyiv.

“If we want to be persuasive in peace talks, it is important that Ukraine defend itself and enter these negotiations from a position of strength. And Ukraine will be able to do so only if we continue to support it,” Macron stated.

The French president emphasized that, given Russia’s maximalist demands, the time has come to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership. He also noted that the coming weeks will be decisive for Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian

Previously, the Élysée Palace outlined Macron’s three priorities for the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin.

Earlier, French authorities officially confirmed the presence of their military personnel on Ukrainian territory, while emphasizing that they were not participating in combat operations. This was stated by Alice Rüfo, Minister Delegate at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces.

Earlier, RFI reported that small groups of French military personnel under the command of a general have been operating in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026 as part of the Volia mission. They arrive for short-term assignments to train personnel and support complex military equipment, including Mirage 2000 fighter jets and Caesar self-propelled artillery systems. According to media reports, to ensure the confidentiality of these groups’ activities, they operate under the cover of the official Gerfaut mission, which is deployed in Poland.

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