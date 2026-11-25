U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced the successful completion of the seventh phase of the family reunification effort, which resulted in the return of nine more children to their families. The total number of children reunited through her humanitarian efforts has reached 43.

According to the First Lady, she intends to continue her humanitarian work to reunite families and protect children from the effects of war.

“We can heal the world through peace, and peace begins with our children. Every child reunited with their parents brings humanity closer to a better world for all. Children in this region, like children in any other corner of the world, cannot comprehend why, due to geography and the actions of governments, they have found themselves at the epicenter of the horrors of war. It is our moral duty as adults to lift children above the divisions that fuel war, so that we can immediately restore to them the simple joys of life. Today, thanks to the full cooperation of Russian and Ukrainian leaders, nine children have been reunited with their families. “I am determined to continue my humanitarian work and to keep reuniting families,” said First Lady Melania Trump.

It is also noted that this step took place shortly after Melania Trump secured a local ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding area of the Kherson region. According to reports, this intervention helped save nearly 800 lives and ensured the delivery of desperately needed food, clean water, medicine, and medical care.

This is stated in a White House press release.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump hopes that Ukraine and Russia will be able to agree on a ceasefire before Christmas. According to her, negotiations with representatives of both countries are ongoing.

During a meeting with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, raised the issues of returning deported Ukrainian children, releasing prisoners of war, and searching for those missing in action.

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