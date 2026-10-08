The Dutch defense minister called Russia an enemy, not just an aggressor

Dutch Defense Minister Dylan Yesilgöz-Zegerius stated that Russia should now be viewed not only as an aggressor, but as an enemy.

“Russia is no longer just an aggressor. You won’t be hearing me use that euphemism very often anymore,” she said.

According to her, Russia is “testing Western society,” particularly through attacks, sabotage, and cyberattacks in the Netherlands and neighboring countries. The minister emphasized that the Netherlands must not be naive about the Russian threat.

“Russia is our enemy. And no, that doesn’t mean we’re at war. But carefree peace is also a long way off,” she said.

She emphasized that “it is not the largest army that wins, but the army that can adapt the fastest and, as a result, be prepared for the unpredictable. “We want to have armed forces that will ensure the Netherlands’ security in uncertain times.”

According to her, “the lessons from Ukraine are also reflected in our recently presented defense strategy. Yes, the strength of our armed forces is growing. Yes, we’re spending more money. But we’re not getting better just because we’re spending more. We are getting better because we are building armed forces in which people and technology interact seamlessly—armed forces that bring together soldiers, society, steel, and software.”

She also noted that “if you have an enemy like Putin, who isn’t going anywhere, you shouldn’t back down in the face of him… For dialogue, we also need to show that we are strong. If he is now challenging us and testing us with all those attacks, acts of sabotage, and cyberattacks—particularly in the Netherlands and neighboring countries—then, in my opinion, it is extremely important to make it clear: don’t start this, because we are ready. We are not naive.”

The minister also noted that Alliance countries must be prepared and resilient in the face of potential threats from Russia.

She also advocated for further strengthening the Dutch armed forces and supporting Ukraine.

“All Putin has to do is say, ‘I’m stopping this and coming to the negotiating table.’ And as long as he refuses to do so, we must help Ukraine stand up to this enemy,” she stated.

According to her, “Ultimately, this will end at the negotiating table. That’s how conflicts often end. At the same time, we must, of course, be particularly mindful of who is sitting at that table and who is setting the agenda alongside us. First and foremost, of course, it is Ukraine. And I think we are in agreement on this as well. And it must be Europe. This is precisely how we want to ensure lasting peace on our own continent. None of us wants Putin to get a year or two of respite, only to return even stronger and deliver an even more devastating blow. Then we’ll be even further from lasting peace. Ultimately, the question is how to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position so that a genuine peace agreement can be reached at the negotiating table—one that will ensure real and lasting peace. For this to happen, it is crucial that Ukraine holds out.”

The Dutch Minister of Defense also stated that if Ukraine does not hold out in the war, Russia will receive the message that invading a sovereign state pays off: “And the free West—our free way of life here—will then be under threat.”

She emphasized that this is not an abstract threat. According to her, intelligence reports and Russia’s activities in Europe over the past few months point to this.

Yeshilgoz-Zegerus also noted that the Dutch government has already committed to providing aid to Ukraine for the coming years. Specifically, the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, maintain Ukraine’s fleet of F-16s, and provide medical aid and support to Ukraine ahead of winter—including funds for gas, generators, and transformers.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague, she made these remarks during parliamentary debates on the Ministry of Defense’s budget.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine enhance the effectiveness of its F-16s in shooting down jet-powered drones.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine maintain its F-16 fighter jets.

The French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation conducted flight tests of two artificial intelligence algorithms on a Rafale fighter jet. These technologies could potentially be used in the future to improve the aircraft’s onboard systems.

Read us on