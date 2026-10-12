In Bangkok, Thailand, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that substantial investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure is supporting global economic growth at around 3%. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Impact of AI investment

According to Georgieva, the investment boom in artificial intelligence has become both a demand shock and an investment shock. In her assessment, it could accelerate growth in advanced economies in the region by 0.5–1 percentage point, and in emerging market economies in Asia by 0.2–0.8 percentage points.

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Benefits for Asian economies

Georgieva noted that many Asian economies supplying equipment for such infrastructure are benefiting from AI investment. She named Thailand among them.

The IMF chief said that increased AI investment is helping the global economy grow by approximately 3%, despite the negative impact of the energy supply shock. She made the statement on October 12 during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Thailand's capital.

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