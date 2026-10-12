Australian engineer Robert Peter leaves Iraq — ABC News Australia

Australian engineer Robert Peter has left Iraq five years after his arrest. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that the 51-year-old Peter had left Baghdad and could reunite with his family in Ireland, ABC News reports.

Arrest and imprisonment

Peter and his colleague from Egypt were arrested in April 2021. They were charged with deception. Peter maintained his innocence from the outset. The engineer’s friends and family described the charges against him as fabricated.

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Exit restrictions

Peter was released from prison in June 2025 after more than four years of imprisonment. After his release, he remained in Iraq due to restrictions on leaving the country.

According to Wong, Peter has already left Baghdad. Shortly before departing, he spoke with Australia’s foreign minister by phone.

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