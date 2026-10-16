France to receive only two Rafales in 2027 — AeroTime

The French Air and Space Force expects to receive only two new Rafale fighter jets in 2027 while simultaneously retiring additional Mirage 2000-5 aircraft. The existing combat aircraft fleet is already being used more than 15% above the planned level, AeroTime reports.

On October 14, 2026, Chief of Staff of the French Air and Space Force General Jérôme Bellanger spoke about the strain on aviation during a hearing at the National Assembly’s Defense Committee. According to him, by the summer of 2026, around 80% of French fighter jets were simultaneously involved in nuclear deterrence force exercises, operations in the Middle East, missions on NATO’s eastern flank, exercises in Côte d’Ivoire, and continuous airspace monitoring.

Rafale procurement and modernization

France’s draft defense budget for 2027 provides for €4.4 billion in commitment appropriations and €1.8 billion in payment appropriations for Rafale procurement and modernization, including the development of the F5 standard. At the same time, Bellanger believes that the next military planning law should review the total size of the fighter fleet.

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In May 2026, he also told the Senate that additional Rafales would be needed before the F5 enters service in 2033, even if this requires purchasing F4-standard aircraft. A major operational stage in the development of the Rafale F5 is expected around 2035.

Drones and air defense

France plans to expand its operational capabilities with combat drones that work alongside manned aviation. However, Bellanger emphasized that they cannot replace manned fighters on a one-to-one basis. In the summer of 2027, the Air and Space Force is to receive its first long-range, one-way strike MBDA DELUGE drones, known in French service as Durandal. They are to form the basis of a new bomber and reconnaissance drone squadron.

France is also to receive its first SAMP/T NG air defense system in 2027. By 2030, deliveries of 10 such systems and nine VL MICA systems are expected. Separately, the military plans to create an interceptor drone squadron, deploy four more PARADE counter-drone systems, and integrate HELMA-P laser technology.

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