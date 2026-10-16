The United States has not allocated funds for Ukraine’s defense since January 2025, and Europe is providing funding for these needs.

The Polish diplomat also commented on the issue of intelligence sharing with the United States. According to him, Ukraine has other sources of intelligence.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also spoke about the Kremlin’s influence on European politics. According to Radosław Sikorski, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has allies among European politicians; in particular, as the Polish minister claims, among them is “a certain German chancellor.”

Sikorski claimed that these politicians allegedly receive money from the Kremlin and act in Russia’s interests.

The Polish minister also stated that Vladimir Putin is destroying his own country’s future in order to subjugate Ukraine.

According to Sikorski, in order to continue the war against Ukraine, Russia has even allowed China to take over its own market. In the Polish diplomat’s view, this is part of the Kremlin’s policy aimed at securing resources for further aggression.

“Putin started this war, and he will face the consequences. Russia has no right to occupy Ukraine, which was a peaceful nation,” Radosław Sikorski emphasized.

Thus, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry linked the continuation of Russia’s war against Ukraine to Vladimir Putin’s policies and stressed the need for Russia to be held accountable for the aggression it unleashed.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, according to ClashReport.

Earlier, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated during the Warsaw Security Forum that Warsaw is counting on the deployment of a permanent U.S. military base on its territory.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to reports of yet another round of technical limitations affecting the functionality of Starlink satellite communication terminals, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces have encountered.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Nikodem Rachon was President Karol Nawrocki’s top candidate for the position of Polish ambassador to the United States. At the same time, the foreign minister denied that the Polish government had approved Rachon’s appointment to the diplomatic mission in Washington.

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