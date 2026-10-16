French politician Marine Le Pen has expressed a desire to visit Ukraine and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, she stated that France is no longer in a position to provide financial aid to Ukraine.

Marine Le Pen, who is running for president of France as the candidate of the far-right National Rally party, spoke about her views on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed her willingness to visit Ukraine.

She noted that she personally has nothing against Zelenskyy, but that France no longer has the financial capacity to assist Ukraine. Le Pen stated that she is ready to meet with Zelenskyy in Ukraine to discuss this issue.

“Personally, I have nothing against Mr. Zelenskyy, and we could discuss this issue quite constructively at any time convenient for him. I want to tell him this: we no longer have the financial capacity to provide aid, which until now has cost us 6 billion euros annually… If Mr. Zelenskyy wants to discuss this, I’ll be happy to come to Ukraine,” she said.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/01-clashreport-2111021952114507888.mp4

Le Pen also added that France will most likely continue to provide military aid to Ukraine in the form of equipment, but not financial support.

“I would like to be able to help Ukraine financially… However, we can no longer afford to divert the funds paid by our citizens away from addressing their own problems and overcoming the difficulties they face,” she said.

Source: Clash Report

Le Pen will halt EU funding for Ukraine if she wins the election.

In Paris, former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Édouard Philippe stated that the proposals of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen regarding the European Union could undermine the bloc’s unity.

French presidential candidate and leader of the conservative Les Républicains party, Bruno Retailleau, called on the country to seek a reduction in its contribution to the European Union budget. He attributed this position to the difficult state of France’s public finances.

Read us on