Authorities in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have ordered inspections of all public school buildings after the roof of a classroom collapsed at a private school in Peshawar. At least 30 students and a teacher were killed in the tragedy at the Al-Khair Education System institution in the Dir Colony area, while several others were injured, The Express Tribune reports.

Inspections in every district

On October 15, the province’s Elementary and Secondary Education Department asked the Communication and Works Department to form qualified technical teams in every district. They are to conduct a comprehensive assessment of school buildings in coordination with district education authorities.

Specialists will inspect roofs, ceilings, walls, beams, foundations, stairs and other structural elements to identify defects, maintenance needs and potential hazards. Buildings will be divided into three categories: safe, requiring repair or improvement, and potentially dangerous, requiring an urgent technical assessment.

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Measures for unsafe structures

Technical teams are to recommend repairs, structural reinforcement or restoration work, determining their priority and deadlines for completion. Buildings posing an immediate threat to students and staff must be reported to district authorities without delay. The teams may also advise restricting access to such structures or temporarily suspending their use.

The inspection will cover all public schools in the province, including separate institutions for boys and girls. District reports containing information on defects, safety assessments and recommended measures must be submitted by noon on October 26. A safety certificate or no-objection document will also be issued for each inspected school, indicating the condition of the structures, the building’s suitability for continued use, and any necessary conditions or repairs.

The collapse occurred in a three-story building in the densely populated Dir Colony area. According to Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed, the school owner was detained, and police plan to register a case in connection with the incident. He stated that the roof was poorly constructed and that narrow streets complicated the rescue operation. The education department has also formed a commission to investigate the causes of the collapse.

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