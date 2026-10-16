The Saudi Arabia-led coalition operating in Yemen said it had shot down three drones over southern areas of Saudi Arabia and the Riyadh region. As Anadolu Agency reports, the incidents occurred amid continuing Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

Interceptions over the Red Sea

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said on social media platform X that coalition forces also intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles over the Red Sea. According to him, in recent hours the coalition also shot down a ballistic missile targeting the Saudi port city of Yanbu.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Escalation of attacks

The latest incidents came after a series of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports and energy facilities. Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its confrontation with the Houthis, who have controlled Sanaa and several other provinces since 2014.

According to the agency, the current escalation began in July after a period of relative calm that followed a UN-mediated truce launched in April 2022.

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