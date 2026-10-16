In Brazil, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro is ahead of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the CNT/MDA poll ahead of the second round of the presidential election scheduled for October 25. According to the survey, Bolsonaro has 46.8% support, while Lula has 45.9%.

Al Jazeera reports the poll results. All three latest polls have a margin of error within 2 percentage points, so many experts still consider the race difficult to predict.

Data from other polls

According to a Quaest poll published a day earlier, Bolsonaro is supported by 46% of voters and Lula by 44%. A Datafolha poll showed 47% support for the senator compared with 45% for the incumbent president. A week earlier, Datafolha put Bolsonaro's support at 49%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the first round on October 4, Flávio Bolsonaro received 56,104,503 votes, while Lula da Silva received 53,879,538. Flávio Bolsonaro is the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The electoral court barred the elder Bolsonaro from running until 2030, finding that he abused power by casting doubt on the 2022 presidential election.

The candidates' campaigns

Forty-two-year-old Flávio Bolsonaro promises to intensify the fight against crime and drug trafficking, as well as cut taxes directed toward state programs. Lula da Silva, who is 80, is holding regular rallies and seeking a fourth, but non-consecutive, presidential term.

On Wednesday, Brazil's Congress approved an amendment providing workers with two paid days off per week instead of one. Al Jazeera calls this a significant victory for Lula in implementing one of his key social reforms days before the vote.

Read us on