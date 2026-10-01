Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the European Council summit in Brussels that an escalation of actions by Russia, an aggressor state, is possible even before Christmas Eve. According to him, information from Polish, Ukrainian and allied intelligence services indicates a risk of increasing threats. This was reported by Interia.

Risks to borders and railways

Tusk said that he does not rely on his own forecasts or intuition, but takes into account intelligence data and specific recommendations for action. He expects a difficult winter, particularly regarding the security of borders and railway infrastructure.

The prime minister clarified that this concerns facilities on the Ukrainian side that may be used to transport gas, oil and food. He also said that Poland should expect attempts at sabotage and provocations on a larger scale than before.

According to Tusk, people in uniform have already been seen in Latvia, while Lithuania expects a serious provocation. The Polish prime minister believes that Russia will intensify the escalation and test the reactions of other states.

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Readiness of Polish defence

Against the backdrop of Russian attacks on Ukraine near the Polish border, Poland's Government Centre for Security issued several warnings for the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships within 24 hours. During air raid alerts, military aviation operated several times in Polish airspace. One of the warnings for several counties in the Lublin Voivodeship concerned the threat of an airstrike.

Polish Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Polish air defence, missile defence and counter-drone defence systems are fully ready to be activated by decision of the operational commander. According to him, one of the checkpoints near the Polish border on the Ukrainian side was attacked overnight.

Kosiniak-Kamysz described the situation as very serious and mentioned cable damage, GPS interference, the activities of the “shadow fleet,” drone provocations and airspace violations in Poland, Europe and the Baltic region among the challenges.

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