In Russia, the aggressor state, arbitration courts postponed hearings and froze document submissions due to large-scale disruptions in Yandex Cloud’s operations. As The Moscow Times reports, citing Vyorstka, the technical problems began on October 8 after an attack by Ukrainian drones that damaged one of Yandex’s data centers.

Problems with electronic justice

Due to the disruptions, video hearings became unavailable, official audio recordings froze, and judges could not open or download case materials submitted by the parties. As a result, hearings were rescheduled or adjourned, while applications in bankruptcy cases remained frozen.

Court rulings directly cited problems with Yandex Cloud servers as the reason for procedural decisions. One ruling by a regional court stated that on October 14, difficulties arose in the operation of the Electronic Justice software system due to a large-scale outage at Yandex Cloud’s main data center.

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Outages in nine regions

According to Vyorstka, similar problems were recorded in at least nine regions of Russia. PravoTech, which develops software for arbitration court databases, acknowledged degraded service on October 8.

On Monday, PravoTech reported the restoration of basic search functions, while warning that services were operating slowly due to problems with the cloud provider. The outages also affected navigation and search services, online banking, food delivery, and major retail chains using Yandex Cloud services. As of Friday evening, Yandex’s key services had not been fully restored.

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