Chilean President José Antonio Kast and Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz signed five bilateral documents in La Paz on October 16, 2026, The Rio Times reports. They cover the modernization of the ACE 22 trade agreement, cooperation in the mining sector, the development of fiber-optic connectivity, energy, and a joint presidential declaration.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Héctor Huanca and Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna signed the terms for negotiations on updating Economic Complementation Agreement No. 22, which regulates bilateral trade. The negotiations are to take place in two stages: the first provides for expanding tariff preferences, rules of origin, and trade facilitation. At the second stage, the parties may consider services, e-commerce, public procurement, labor, and environmental issues.

Connectivity, mining and energy

The document on fiber-optic connectivity provides for studying the possibility of creating a land corridor from Chile’s Arica and Parinacota Region to Bolivia. According to the outlet, this could potentially give Bolivia access to Pacific submarine cables, including the Humboldt project. The studies are to cover routes, permitting procedures, financing, and cybersecurity.

The mining-sector agreement concerns geology, exploration, the exchange of geoscientific data, investment, processing and recycling, as well as mine closure. Particular attention is planned for critical minerals.

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The energy declaration confirms the intention to continue assessing a possible interconnection of the two countries’ power grids. For this purpose, a roadmap with stages, measures, and deadlines is to be prepared.

Border and pipeline

Kast also stated that the project to reverse the Sica Sica–Arica pipeline is advancing. According to Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry, Paz called it a cheaper route for supplying diesel fuel and jet fuel. The Rio Times notes that no separate signed contract concerning the pipeline was reported during the visit.

The governments of the two countries agreed to deepen police coordination and the exchange of intelligence information to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, and smuggling. The parties also plan to strengthen three border crossings: Chungará–Tambo Quemado, Visviri–Charaña, and Pisiga–Colchane. Kast invited Paz to pay a state visit to Chile in 2027, and the Bolivian president accepted the invitation.

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