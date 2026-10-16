On October 14, the Guatemalan Army received four aircraft purchased in the United States for about 230 million Guatemalan quetzals, or approximately $30 million. These include one Twin Otter transport aircraft and three Turbo Thrush aircraft for fighting forest fires, The Rio Times reports, citing the Guatemalan outlet La Hora and the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Transport and medical evacuation

The twin-engine turboprop Twin Otter is designed to transport cargo and passengers, including from short runways. Guatemala’s Ministry of Defense said it is planned to be used to transport personnel, conduct medical evacuations, and deliver aid to isolated areas.

The three single-engine Turbo Thrush aircraft will be used to drop water or fire retardants while extinguishing fires. According to the ministry, these aircraft are intended to support efforts to fight forest fires and reduce risks for military personnel involved in such work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further modernization

Guatemala’s Ministry of Defense described the delivery as part of the modernization of the country’s land, air, and naval forces. The date of the official presentation of the four aircraft has not yet been determined.

According to the publication, Guatemala is also planning military purchases under agreements with the United States, Israel, and Colombia worth more than $55 million. They may include weapons, tactical equipment, communications equipment, aircraft, and boats. Previously, the country received two US Bell 412 EPX helicopters, which arrived in December 2022.

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