The Yemeni Armed Forces said they have carried out more than 17,000 air and ground strikes on Houthi positions since the start of Operation “Dawn of Yemen.” The operations are being conducted with the support of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, while the most intense fighting took place in the provinces of Taiz and Lahj, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Fighting west of Taiz

According to the Yemeni military, more than 1,250 strikes were carried out over the past day. They reported neutralizing about 700 Houthi fighters, as well as destroying or disabling more than 150 vehicles and pieces of military equipment.

The fiercest clashes occurred west of the city of Taiz, including in the Jabal Khan mountain area. Government forces claim they repelled a Houthi offensive that lasted about 12 hours and retook positions that the attackers had infiltrated. Fighting also took place near the old airport, the Ghurab and Bir Basha areas, and around the Republican Palace in the east of the city.

In the southern part of Taiz province, government troops reported repelling attacks on the Al-Akrud and Ash-Shakab axes. Aircraft, according to their information, attacked a column of tanks and military vehicles in the Ras an-Najd area of Al-Misrakh district, as well as Houthi positions on Sofitel Hill and along the Ad-Dabab axis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Missile strikes on cities

In the western part of Lahj province, the Southern Giants Brigades deployed reinforcements to the Al-Mudaraba front. Representatives of the formation said they destroyed Houthi equipment while repelling infiltration attempts. Clashes also continued on the Al-Waziya front west of Taiz.

Local authorities in Marib said the Houthis fired nine ballistic missiles and another seven munitions at residential neighborhoods of the city in the evening. According to Minister of Public Health and Population Qasem Buhaibeh, the death toll in Aden from a missile strike on the Maashiq Presidential Palace and the Al-Buraiqa area rose to five, while another 16 people were injured.

Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said the operation would continue. According to him, its goal is to restore state institutions and extend state authority across all of Yemen’s territory, including the capital, Sanaa.

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