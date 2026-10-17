US Vice President J.D. Vance suggested that he had disagreements with President Donald Trump over the war with Iran. He said this in an interview that aired on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Vance's statement

According to Vance, disagreement with Trump on one issue is possible, and he believes he had such a disagreement. The vice president was answering a question about his relationship with political commentator and former Trump ally Tucker Carlson.

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Tucker Carlson's position

Carlson sharply criticized the war with Iran. He argued that it serves Israel's interests rather than those of the United States and also contradicts Trump's promise to avoid costly foreign military interventions.

Vance said Carlson was very angry about the war, and that they had discussed the subject privately and publicly. He also urged people not to dismiss Trump's other actions because of disagreements over the war, mentioning closed borders and ending what he called discrimination against white people in university admissions. Vance added that Trump had done a lot of good.

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