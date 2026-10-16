Projectile hits vessel in Strait of Hormuz, injuring 11 Indians — The Hindu

A projectile hit the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace in the Strait of Hormuz. According to The Hindu, 12 crew members were injured while transiting the strait, including 11 Indian nationals.

Vessel crew

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 6. There were 19 crew members on board, including 17 Indian nationals. India's Ministry of External Affairs said that 11 Indians and one other crew member were injured. In addition to the 11 Indians, one other crew member was injured in the strike.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

India's response

Following the incident, India strongly condemned the attack on the vessel. The report describes MT On Peace as a commercial vessel, and the strike occurred while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The source attributes the information about the crew composition and those injured to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

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