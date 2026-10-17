At a summit in Brussels, the European Council supported the Cypriot humanitarian corridor Amalthea for delivering aid to Gaza. The leaders of the 27 EU member states called on Israel to ensure immediate and unhindered access for humanitarian cargo arriving from Cyprus and other routes, as well as its steady distribution in the enclave.

This is stated in the summit conclusions, Cyprus Mail reports. The European Council expressed serious concern over the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the West Bank, including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which may worsen as winter approaches.

Calls to Israel

In its conclusions, the European Council also called on the Israeli authorities to grant access to international media, open Gaza's border crossings, and open a medical corridor between Gaza and the West Bank.

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According to the European Council's position, Israel must allow the UN, its agencies, and humanitarian organizations to operate independently and impartially in order to save lives and reduce suffering. The document also emphasizes the need for the continuous protection of civilians and compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law.

Aid through Cyprus

According to Cyprus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 37,000 tonnes of aid had been sent and delivered to Gaza's civilian population through the Amalthea corridor as of August, since it began operating almost three years ago. At the same time, former UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag noted in 2024 that the Amalthea project cannot replace the delivery of aid by land.

Aid is usually sent through Israel's port of Ashdod. The European Council separately stressed the importance of maintaining a diplomatic presence in the occupied Palestinian territories for engagement with the Palestinian Authority and facilitating a two-state settlement.

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