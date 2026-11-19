The leaders of the United States, China, and Russia announced their intention to increase the production and supply of petroleum products amid instability in the global energy market.

This was stated in a joint statement following a trilateral meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin, which took place on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The parties emphasized the importance of a stable supply of energy resources to global markets. However, they did not specify the exact volumes of increased production, the timeline, or the countries that will receive the additional fuel.

The joint declaration also reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows. However, the document does not specify a concrete mechanism for implementing the agreement.

Source: Bloomberg.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has once again invited him to the G20 summit. However, the Kremlin leader has not yet decided whether he will travel to the United States.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the meeting between Chinese and U.S. leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump “a new chapter in the history of diplomacy.” At the same time, he cynically claimed that Russia allegedly did not start the war against Ukraine.

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to immediately end the war against Ukraine. He also cited Russian aggression as one of the causes of serious problems in global trade.

On November 19 in Shenzhen, China, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—began bilateral talks. The meeting took place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

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